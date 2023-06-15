Home » In Pakistan and India, 150,000 people were evacuated in anticipation of the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy
In Pakistan and India about 150 thousand people were made evacuation in anticipation of the passage of cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds over much of the region. Biparjoy, which means “disaster” in Bengali, was formed in the Arabian Sea and according to meteorologists’ analyzes it is approaching the western coasts of India and those of Pakistan with wind gusts reaching 150 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone is expected to arrive on Thursday evening in the Indian state of Gujarat, where 67,000 people have been evacuated; it will also pass along the coast of the Sindh province in Pakistan, where 81,000 have been evacuated. Local authorities have warned of the risk of heavy storm surges and flooding. In numerous ports they have been suspended the activities.

