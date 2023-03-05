Police in Islamabad, Pakistan, went to the private residence of former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday morning to arrest him, but say they did not find him: a few days earlier an Islamabad court had issued an arrest warrant against him because he had failed to attend a hearing in the bribery case involving him. For this reason, the police had gone to look for him at home, where in the meantime dozens of his supporters had gathered to protest. At the moment it is not clear Khan’s whereabouts, albeit an official of his party, quoted by Bloomberg, claimed he was at home. The Islamabad police director told local media that in any case he will have to appear in court by March 7th.

Khan is 70 years old, a former cricket champion and Pakistan’s most famous and popular politician. He had been elected prime minister in 2018 with the nationalist and populist Justice Movement of Pakistan party, and then disheartened last April following a major political crisis. In October, he was accused of failing to declare some gifts received from foreign officials during his tenure and subsequently reselling others. In December he was wounded in the leg during a demonstration against the government of the current prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.