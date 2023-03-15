Pakistani police tried to arrest Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister and current opposition leader, on Tuesday, but failed due to resistance from his supporters. Khan, who is still one of Pakistan’s most popular and influential politicians, is accused, among other things, of failing to declare some gifts he received from foreign officials during his tenure and subsequently reselling others. For this reason, the police have been trying to arrest him for several days, but his supporters have gathered around his home to prevent it.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, scores of Khan’s supporters in various parts of the country began protesting against the impending arrest, and according to Financial Times the government led by Shehbaz Sharif is struggling to restore calm. There were clashes with police outside Khan’s home in central Lahore as the security forces fired tear gas at the crowd, who were in turn throwing stones at them.

Police say the arrest was ordered by an Islamabad court because Khan failed to show up for his repeated summons; Khan says he’s not showing up because he fears for his safety after being attacked at a rally last winter. If convicted, he risks being barred from public office, which would prevent him from standing for election next November as he would like.