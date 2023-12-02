Home » In Palermo, identification plates were stolen from a Caf
In Palermo, identification plates were stolen from a Caf

In Palermo, identification plates were stolen from a Caf

Theft on Friday morning of the identification plates as Territorial and Peripheral Headquarters in the Caf Unsic located in Via Paolo Emiliani Giudici 101, in Palermo. The owner reported the incident to the Oreto State Police Station. The police have acquired video surveillance images of the area to try to identify those responsible.…

