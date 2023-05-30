Home » In Palermo marathon of artists in memory of Scaldati 10 years after his death
World

In Palermo marathon of artists in memory of Scaldati 10 years after his death

by admin
In Palermo marathon of artists in memory of Scaldati 10 years after his death

by gds.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Kicking off on Thursday 1 June at the Spazio Tre Navate of the Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa in Palermo, Il Poeta has invented names, the project dedicated to Franco Scaldati on the tenth anniversary of his death. Winner of the tender for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «A Palermo marathon of artists in memory of Scaldati 10 years after his death appeared 14 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  United by the words of peace in the shadow of Virginia Woolf

You may also like

Karim Benzema is offered 100 million euros in...

He killed his girlfriend’s father in Palermo, a...

The ElfFest Magic Festival from 23 to 25...

Udinese – Very active management, between the market...

Udinese – The exit market is in full...

Honorable Abira BONFOH, worker for the rights and...

I’m divorced and tired

Zorica Erić on drugs and alcohol | Fun

The final sentence received by Gheorghe Dincă

KOELLIKER Reached an agreement with Regis Motors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy