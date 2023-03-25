by Stefano Bonanni

The plane arrives in the night and with it the anxiety and fear of being denied access Israel just because you have to lie. Customs is a barrier to the truth. There’s no place for one here neutrality who does not look for the causes of the conflict but who tries to live with the consequences. To obtain a tourist visa one cannot tell to go to the Occupied territories.

The work of faking reality begins on the inside, but to sustain a lie that long you have to get all the gears in place, from the last employee of Tel Aviv to the young female soldier who I find myself in front of; light hair, with strong features, black boots and green uniform, from the looks of it you would never think that she could take up a rifle, but here if the war is psychological, you really breathe her tension. Even if you know you’re doing nothing wrong they make you feel bad hoping it collapses, protecting the house of cards. Anything can be used against you in order to detain, mistreat and expel you from the country.

This is why it is necessary to eliminate all traces in social networks, in emails, in telephone documents that could give rise to endless interrogations. The anxiety of having forgotten something you cannot eliminate, starting in fact in downsideas if you were the wrong one.

Read Also The Israeli Finance Minister denies the existence of the Palestinian people: “Invention of the last century with an anti-Zionist function”

My destination is Parentsa small village south of the hills of Hebronin the valleys that extend from the dead sea to the Jordan. Here for 20 years now the inhabitants have organized themselves to oppose the expansion of the outpost of Snow on Mao, illegal not only under international law but also under Israeli law. Since Israeli settlers arrived here they have in fact occupied a road that connected two villages and have continued to build over the years.

The choice of nonviolence of Palestinian villagers has led them to no longer accept the abuses of the invaders, but to respond actively by calling to mind the satyagraha of India of Gandhi. And as in physics, where every action corresponds to a reaction, here, in the Palestinian valleys, the reaction is also made by women and children who undermine the male-dominated logic of supremacy and bring the comparison back to earth.

Often, however, even the most fragile subjects are targeted and it is here that an Italian passport can be a privilege and can be an advantage to be able to stand between victims and aggressors, used as a means of reporting to get the truth beyond the wall Of silence built by Israel.

Arrived in the village I recognize with great surprise several boys, once children, now men in a land that makes you grow quickly. Over the years I have always tried a certain restlessness for the fate of these people, who despite their efforts are forced to live in a perpetual climate of tension. At first glance, nothing seems to have changed since the last time I was here in 2012 and this partly gives me serenity. Only now seeing them do I realize that it wasn’t obvious that I would find them here. And it was precisely their rowing against the tide that allowed them to remain motionless.

Among the many boys I meet Ali, a young Palestinian who at the time we accompanied on the way from his village to the school in the nearby village, a route which has repeatedly been targeted by the settlers wounding the inert children whose sole fault was that they were born to non-Jewish families. After recognizing me, Ali invites me for dinner and to spend the night with them. In this period their village has been targeted and the families feel Safer with internationals. In a recent attack an American woman was hit on the head with a stick by a settler, sustaining a wound that required stitches and medical evaluation.

See also Israel and the project to become the new gas hub, ReCommon: “This strengthens the repression of Palestinians in the West Bank”

Citizenship does not give you the certainty of not being attacked, but the pressures of the American consulate led to the arrest of two settlersa rare occurrence for this land, where settlers and army play a team role.

Ali is stocky and not very tall, he has thin eyebrows and pronounced cheekbones that give his broad face a touch of femininity. He wears one kefiah to reaffirm its bond with this land. His roots are here, even though his parents’ lands have been occupied. On the way by car to get to his house she will stop in front of trees planted by her family and a small fenced lot.

We get out of the car and the moment acquires a certain sacredness, the sun shines high in the sky and the only noise you hear is the incessant blowing of the wind. Ali is standing there scrutinizing that land, obtained again by his father following a court case towards Israel. It’s just a cent of what belonged to him, but he stares at her intensely like it’s the most important thing there is, more than his life. There resilience of these guys gives me hope for a different future.

At night we find ourselves playing cards over a glass of tea. Electricity has arrived in the village for some years. We are used to thinking of a house as a man-made building, but here the inhabitants they have adapted to the environment. Without any kind of fence to delimit their properties, some families still live in caves. The house is a single large room, the ceiling is darkened by humidity and all the supplies can be seen on the edges.

Lying on mattresses, the same ones that are used to eat sitting down and be able to sleep at night, Ali asks me if it makes sense to bring a child into the world already knowing that he will have to suffer. This is a question you don’t expect in a place where families are very large and where the first thing they ask you is if you are married and how many children you have. Before you even know where you’re from. Without ever wondering what you do. As if family were already everything, indissoluble by man. Despite this, Ali at 25 decided to put the Palestinian cause above all else.

The following day we go in accompaniment of Mahmud grazing, a man of about sixty, with a hollow face worn out by village life. While we are on the hills, timidly green after the winter rains, several times the settlers and the army arrive to push us further and further down into the valleys effectively taking control of the territory. The pastures intersect in the Palestinian lands, but the settlers who have the upper hand are always the ones who, taking up rifles and pistols, threaten the shepherds. Whenever the military intervenes it is always to the detriment of the Palestinians. The cameras of an international present on the spot try to discourage violence, even if often the attackers seem not to care about the eyes fixed on us and indeed we become target of their attacks.

See also Palestine, the 16-year-old wounded two weeks ago by the Israeli army in Nablus dies

Scarcity of land resources would appear to be a common problem, with the exception that Palestinians survive on land, while Israeli settlers use it as a means to annex new territory in defiance of any international treaty. Just when the tension seems to increase, some children and women arrive from the hills bringing lunch. While the soldiers continue to order to leave the land, the Palestinians apparecchiano In fields. The children keep going up and down the hill looking for small sticks to light the fire and make tea. All under the eyes of the three soldiers in their early twenties, sent to fight a war based on the prejudice. Maybe they don’t even know why they’re there, but military logic only knows orders to follow.

The children of this family do not go to school but work from an early age. In these living conditions no resource can be wasted. The new young people will feel more and more connected to the earth by not living in the myth of the West, but perhaps this is precisely what scares us, how do you control a people who live in caves and who decide not to conform?

Here people wake up every day knowing they have to fight for their very existence indifference of international diplomacy supporting a state of repression. Contrary to the Ukrainian conflict we never talk here of aggressor and assaulted. They do not exist sanctions. It is considered internal politics on which one consciously does not want to intervene.

Netanyahu he was in Italy last week to meet the Italian premier. Foreign Minister Tajani is in Tel Aviv these days. The export of home-based democracy that we frequently take the liberty of bringing to the world does not work here. It is a selective democracy and looks at the logic of power and economic interests. The Palestinians have nothing to offer but teach us how to resist despite all the adversities.