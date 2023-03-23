On Thursday in hundreds of French cities there were new large protests against the disputed pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron and approved without a parliamentary vote, even if one last step is still missing for it to become definitive. The most popular demonstration was held in Paris (according to the unions, up to 800,000 people gathered to protest). In the afternoon there were some violent clashes between participants and police in the city, with the officers using tear gas to repel the crowd and beating some demonstrators with batons. There have also been acts of vandalism by a few hundred people who have smashed the windows of shops and fast food restaurants.

First clashes in the demonstration against the pension reform.

