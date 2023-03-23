Home World In Paris there have been violent clashes between protesters and police during a new major protest against the pension reform
World

In Paris there have been violent clashes between protesters and police during a new major protest against the pension reform

by admin
In Paris there have been violent clashes between protesters and police during a new major protest against the pension reform

On Thursday in hundreds of French cities there were new large protests against the disputed pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron and approved without a parliamentary vote, even if one last step is still missing for it to become definitive. The most popular demonstration was held in Paris (according to the unions, up to 800,000 people gathered to protest). In the afternoon there were some violent clashes between participants and police in the city, with the officers using tear gas to repel the crowd and beating some demonstrators with batons. There have also been acts of vandalism by a few hundred people who have smashed the windows of shops and fast food restaurants.

See also  Poland, Foreign Minister Rau: "Agree with Meloni on migrants, but we are against relocations"

You may also like

Wagner withdraws from Ukraine | Info

Krško begins the transfer of spent fuel to...

clashes in Paris – Corriere TV

Palermo towards summer in waste emergency, workers of...

FEFF 25 – Baisho Chieko will receive the...

Clashes between protesters and police, France takes to...

Udinese – From the renewal of Pereyra to...

Broken shop windows, Molotov cocktails and stones on...

Pregnant Helena Topalović Fun

Black Lips leads the 15th edition of Andoaingo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy