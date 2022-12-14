Four Italians have been stuck on a bus for over 24 hours, with other people, while they were trying to reach Bolivia from Peru. They are in the village of Checacupe and the bus they are traveling on is stopped due to a political protest after the attempted coup: there is a line of several kilometers of vehicles lined up. Three of the young women, aged between 21 and 33, are from Romagna and one from Florence. Only one can communicate with the phone. The Municipality of Cotignola has taken action with the Italian embassy. Diplomatic sources let it be known that the Embassy in Lima has already taken action and is in contact with the local police.

