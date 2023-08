PHOENIX — The mouth of Hell is the sliding door of Sky Harbor Airport which, when opened, forces you to leave the comfort zone of the terminal where the air is conditioned to take the few steps necessary to reach the taxi stand at 46 degrees in the shade. The heat of seven in the evening envelops you like a used blanket, heavy and smelly, an invisible wall to cleave with a sort of hairdresser’s helmet on your head.

