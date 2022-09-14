2 hours ago

image source,PA Medium

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, on the 13th.

On the afternoon of the 14th, the Queen’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it was parked for four days. Hundreds of thousands of members of the public are expected to visit.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19.

image source,EPA image caption, The Queen's coffin was transported by Royal Air Force aircraft from Scotland to a military airport in west London on the evening of the 13th.

image source,Reuters

The website said nearly 6 million people were following the plane at the same time within minutes of takeoff.

According to Flightradar24, the previous record was the flight of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month, when a total of 2.2 million people followed.

image source,Reuters image caption, A large crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

image source,Reuters image caption, The hearse convoy was about a dozen kilometers from the airport to central London, and a large number of people were waiting on the roadside along the way.

image source,Reuters image caption, Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family welcome the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace. See also Covid in the world: Japan towards a new state of emergency

Afterwards, Charles III and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.

image source,Reuters

After the Queen’s coffin was parked overnight at Buckingham Palace, it was moved to Westminster Hall on the afternoon of the 14th accompanied by members of the royal family.

image caption, On the morning of September 14, Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace. In the afternoon, he will lead the royal family to accompany the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall.

image source,PA Medium image caption, Prince William, Prince Harry will also follow the Queen's coffin

image caption, The boulevard outside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen's coffin passes, is lined with waiting people

image source,PA Medium image caption, The many places passed along the way were crowded with crowds

More than 400,000 people are expected to visit the Queen’s coffin. Officials have warned that queues could stretch for hours or even overnight.

image source,PA Medium image caption, On the banks of the Thames, a large number of people began to wait in line, in order to have the opportunity to mourn the Queen up close.

image caption, Fortunately, the weather in London today is fair, and the light rain has finally stopped.