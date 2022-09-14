Home World In pictures: People line up to pay tribute to Queen’s coffin as it arrives in London – BBC News
In pictures: People line up to pay tribute to Queen's coffin as it arrives in London

image source,PA Medium

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, on the 13th.

On the afternoon of the 14th, the Queen’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it was parked for four days. Hundreds of thousands of members of the public are expected to visit.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19.

image source,EPA

image caption,

The Queen’s coffin was transported by Royal Air Force aircraft from Scotland to a military airport in west London on the evening of the 13th.

image source,Reuters

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane carrying the Queen’s coffin has become the most followed flight ever.

