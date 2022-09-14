The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, on the 13th.
On the afternoon of the 14th, the Queen’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it was parked for four days. Hundreds of thousands of members of the public are expected to visit.
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19.
According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane carrying the Queen’s coffin has become the most followed flight ever.
The website said nearly 6 million people were following the plane at the same time within minutes of takeoff.
According to Flightradar24, the previous record was the flight of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month, when a total of 2.2 million people followed.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family welcome the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace.
Afterwards, Charles III and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.
After the Queen’s coffin was parked overnight at Buckingham Palace, it was moved to Westminster Hall on the afternoon of the 14th accompanied by members of the royal family.
The Queen’s coffin was parked for four days.
More than 400,000 people are expected to visit the Queen’s coffin. Officials have warned that queues could stretch for hours or even overnight.