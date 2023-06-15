In Poland he is still demonstrating for the right to abortion

Loading player

On Wednesday, thousands of people demonstrated in various Polish cities against the very strict rules on abortion introduced by the right-wing government led by Mateusz Morawiecki. The protests were provoked by the death in hospital of a woman who according to a recent survey could have been saved with an abortion, which the doctors not only did not carry out, but on which they did not give her the information she was entitled to in order to choose and protect your life.

The woman, Dorota Lalik, was 33 years old and five months pregnant: she died of one septicemia, an infection, last May 24 in a hospital in Nowy Targ, in the south of the country, three days after her hospitalization and after the fetus was already dead. On Monday Bartłomiej Chmielowiec, the Polish ombudsman for patients’ rights, ruled that the hospital where Lalik was being treated, the John Paul II, should have told her that she could save herself with an abortion. According to Chmielowiec, the hospital violated the woman’s rights by denying her the information she needed to make decisions about how to proceed, even though she would most likely have been entitled to voluntary termination of the pregnancy.

Her husband told the press that the hospital doctors had never informed them about the risks that his wife was running or about the condition of the fetus: “The whole time they gave us the false hope that everything would be fine” and that in the worst case “the baby would have been born premature”, said Lalik’s husband, who added, referring to the possibility of aborting the pregnancy: “Nobody gave us the chance to choose and save Dorota, because nobody told us that his life was at risk.”

In Poland, under current laws, abortion is practically impossible: a pregnancy can only be terminated in the event of rape or incest, or if the woman’s life is in danger due to health problems affecting the fetus, but not in the event of malformations. There are very few exceptions and often, even in cases that are theoretically guaranteed by law, the right to terminate a pregnancy is not protected.

According to various organizations and activists for freedom of choice, many doctors do not practice abortion even when necessary for fear of subsequently being held criminally responsible: “If the doctor performs an abortion and the prosecutors prosecute him because they believe that the woman’s life were really in danger, he risks up to three years in prison,” said al Guardian Jolanta Budzowska, lawyer for Lalik’s family and other women who died in Poland in similar circumstances.

Lalik’s case is not an isolated one. In 2021, a woman died in a hospital in the southern city of Pszczyna under similar circumstances: she was not given the opportunity to have an abortion and her death sparked widespread protests. The following year a similar thing happened in Czestochowa, also in southern Poland.

On Wednesday in more than 50 Polish cities and small towns, large numbers of people protested, in many cases with placards reading “Stop killing us”. In addition to the protests, which have been going on for years, feminist movements have organized actions to support women who want to have an abortion, with the organization of travel abroad or management of abortion at home by sending abortion pills. For this reason, last March, Justyna Wydrzyńska, an activist in a Polish movement that deals with giving information and assistance to women who want to have an abortion, was sentenced by a Warsaw court to ten months of socially useful work for having helped a woman terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, very close to the Catholic hierarchies and among the most convinced promoters of the current abortion laws, commented on the protests, urging not to “politicise” Lalik’s case.

The current abortion law went into effect in early 2021, along with a number of other laws that have contributed to a progressive erosion of the rule of law in the country. Law and Justice has governed since 2015, it has garnered much support thanks to its conservative positions and close to the Catholic Church, very influential in Poland, and to a series of social and fiscal policies, on whose transparency and sustainability there are however many doubts. In the meantime, the government has adopted rather illiberal positions, with very severe and highly criticized measures even against so-called minorities, especially the LGBTQ+ community, and significantly reducing the independence of the courts and the judiciary.

Marta Lempart, founder of the All-Poland Women’s Strike, a movement that has organized several protests, told the Guardian that «if you are pregnant and you go to a Polish hospital you may not come out alive. You have to go prepared, have a lawyer’s number ready and contacts with the newspapers, keep fighting, discussing and not believing a single word of what is being said, because you risk not surviving».