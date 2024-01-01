In praise of Elodie, perhaps – worldworker

“Recognizing stimuli relating to people, such as faces and body postures, is more difficult when they are upside down” (this is the phenomenon known as the inversion effect); “for objects, when upside down, the same difficulty of recognition is not present”. And in an experimental research from a few years ago it emerged that “participants recognized photos of women upside down more easily than photos of men upside down. In this study it therefore emerged that the inversion effect is not activated for sexualized women, exactly as it happens for objects”. It is perhaps the passage from Maria Giuseppina Pacilli’s book When people become things. Body and gender as the only dimensions of humanity that touched me the most: the woman-object not only as a metaphor or effective expression, but as a demonstrable and quantifiable reality. The essay, moreover, is characterized by a well-documented polemical attitude towards sexual objectification and the sexual self-objectification of women. The subtitle convinces me, without shadows: gender and the body cannot, must not represent our only dimensions. Then, however, the author tends, how to say?, to deny a public, social value to the body and gender. As if they had to be relegated to the sphere of individuals and couples, to their intimacy. The facts strongly suggest that this is not the case.

And moreover, such a thesis – a sort of desexualization of social life – would, paradoxically, risk colluding with the “neutral-masculine-undifferentiated” described by scholars of sexual and gender difference, who often inspire me. It would therefore risk accepting the objectifying (or self-objectifying) model as the only model of sexuality, excluding other dimensions of sexuality itself (eros combined with tenderness, desire inextricably linked to freedom).

The body, the bodies, then, can also be thrown against injustice; “used” in provocations aimed at affirming dignity and freedom (this is demonstrated by the radical story, this is demonstrated by the Iranian girls, alongside others, scattered here and there across the globe).

There is high interest in Elodie’s Sanremo performance. Self-objectification or provocation? Use, perhaps intelligent, or cynical, of an archaic repertoire or challenge, creativity, art? Postmodern revival of the stereotype or assault on the heart of the stereotype itself? Well, it seems to me that the singer’s act is a sort of acrobatics: the attempt to demolish an old habit from within, to master what often masters us. In other words: let’s play with fire. A narrow road, without a doubt, very narrow. The other paths, however, have not led far so far.

