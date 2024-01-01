Home » In praise of Elodie, perhaps – worldworker
World

In praise of Elodie, perhaps – worldworker

by admin
In praise of Elodie, perhaps – worldworker

“Recognizing stimuli relating to people, such as faces and body postures, is more difficult when they are upside down” (this is the phenomenon known as the inversion effect); “for objects, when upside down, the same difficulty of recognition is not present”. And in an experimental research from a few years ago it emerged that “participants recognized photos of women upside down more easily than photos of men upside down. In this study it therefore emerged that the inversion effect is not activated for sexualized women, exactly as it happens for objects”. It is perhaps the passage from Maria Giuseppina Pacilli’s book When people become things. Body and gender as the only dimensions of humanity that touched me the most: the woman-object not only as a metaphor or effective expression, but as a demonstrable and quantifiable reality. The essay, moreover, is characterized by a well-documented polemical attitude towards sexual objectification and the sexual self-objectification of women. The subtitle convinces me, without shadows: gender and the body cannot, must not represent our only dimensions. Then, however, the author tends, how to say?, to deny a public, social value to the body and gender. As if they had to be relegated to the sphere of individuals and couples, to their intimacy. The facts strongly suggest that this is not the case.

And moreover, such a thesis – a sort of desexualization of social life – would, paradoxically, risk colluding with the “neutral-masculine-undifferentiated” described by scholars of sexual and gender difference, who often inspire me. It would therefore risk accepting the objectifying (or self-objectifying) model as the only model of sexuality, excluding other dimensions of sexuality itself (eros combined with tenderness, desire inextricably linked to freedom).

See also  Pajaro Sunrise, critica de The Future Is Not What It Used To Be (2024)

The body, the bodies, then, can also be thrown against injustice; “used” in provocations aimed at affirming dignity and freedom (this is demonstrated by the radical story, this is demonstrated by the Iranian girls, alongside others, scattered here and there across the globe).

There is high interest in Elodie’s Sanremo performance. Self-objectification or provocation? Use, perhaps intelligent, or cynical, of an archaic repertoire or challenge, creativity, art? Postmodern revival of the stereotype or assault on the heart of the stereotype itself? Well, it seems to me that the singer’s act is a sort of acrobatics: the attempt to demolish an old habit from within, to master what often masters us. In other words: let’s play with fire. A narrow road, without a doubt, very narrow. The other paths, however, have not led far so far.

You may also like

Cuba will use money from Brazil to improve...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

ÖVP state parliament president seriously injured in accident

Manchester United, Liverpool | Jürgen Klopp frustrated after...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Greta Thunberg arrested at street blockades in The...

Washington Post: “Trump wants to pressure Kiev to...

ABA League Playoff Pairings | Sport

Everton beat Burnley 1-0 at the Goodison Park...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy