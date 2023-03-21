Home World In Ragusa blood orange juice to remember the victims of the mafia
World

In Ragusa blood orange juice to remember the victims of the mafia

by admin
In Ragusa blood orange juice to remember the victims of the mafia

by siciliafan.it – ​​1 minute ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! Every year, on March 21, the first day of spring, Libera celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Commitment in remembrance of the victims…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Blood orange juice in Ragusa to remember the victims of the mafia appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  TIM, 2023 begins with remodulations and inflation adjustment for landlines

You may also like

Terra Amara Turkish advances: Gaffur discovers that…

Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro leader of the Liberal Party:...

Crash Team Rumble arrives in June, beta in...

London will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with...

Pope to amusement park operators: You bring joy...

Primavera Sound announces changes and news to its...

Novak Đoković on performances in America | Sports

sutjeska against the fighters in the cup rs...

European Federation of Catholic Family Associations signs memorandum...

Polyclinic, Vincenza Calvaruso elected secretary of the Italian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy