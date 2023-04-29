Home » “IN RED”, the shots of Massimiliano Ferro at the Historical Archive of Palermo
by palermolive.it – ​​24 seconds ago

Thirty-two color photographs linked by the common thread of red, an archetypal colour, full of history and rich in symbolism. “IN RED” is the title of Massimiliano Ferro’s photographic exhibition, inaugurated last Thursday 27 April and…

