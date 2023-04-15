Home World in Rennes the police station set on fire – Corriere TV
Protests took place in several cities in France against the pension reform that raises the age to 64 years. Clashes and tensions in Marseille, Lyon, Nantes and Rennes. Precisely in Rennes, several hundred people gathered in the city center: the demonstrators set fire to the entrance to the police station in Sainte Anne square, while other fires were set in the city, including also at an entrance door of the Jacobin Convent.
«The damage and attacks in Rennes, against a police station and against the Convent of the Jacobins, by casseurs determined to destroy, are unacceptable. Full support to the mobilized police and gendarmes. The perpetrators will be prosecuted,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023 , 10:54 pm

