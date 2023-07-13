Home » In Rome the leader of the Mujaheddin, Iran summons the Italian ambassador
In Rome the leader of the Mujaheddin, Iran summons the Italian ambassador

A meeting organized by the liberals of the Luigi Einaudi Foundation in Rome generated a diplomatic incident with Iran, which summoned the Italian ambassador to Tehran to protest. At the center of the meeting, and of the ongoing battle, there was Maryam Rajavileader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, received with honors by the chairman of the Senate European Union Policy Committee, the former minister Julius Terzi of Sant’Agata, together with the general secretary of the Federation, Andrea Cangini.

