In Rome, the mega banner of the Lazio Ultras in favor of the bears: how President Fugatti’s communication is failing

ROMA. A mega banner on one of the bridges over the Tiber appeared a few nights ago in Rome: ”You are the killers, let’s save the mother bear JJ4”. The banner was claimed by the fans of the Curva Nord of Lazio but received thousands of certificates of consent on social media also from other fans. And so, while the president of the Province of Trento Fugatti he promised to kill three orsi (Jj4, M62 e Mj5) e di eliminate another 50 (”They must be removed, taken away, it doesn’t matter,” he said at the press conference) at a national level, sentiment is increasingly distant from Trentino politics.

In recent days, various commentators and journalists have spoken, even politically distant ones, from Felts in Travaglio passing through Mauro Coronaand everyone is on the side bears in this absurd rift that is being created between those who support one side and those who support the other.

Ractions in both cases emotional and not guided by reason which, instead, should lean scientific data and the findings of the competent authorities. What is certain is that the communication line chosen by the president of the Province of Trentois having deleterious effects too if you want to try to really address the issue (but it doesn’t seem like that because saying we will catch and kill 50 bears is like saying we will do nothing. The Province of Trento has 3 pipe traps and to take a bear can take months as the case of Mj5 ”hunted” from 5 March and still perfectly free).

To download his responsibilities as administrator of an autonomous territoryor has publicly attacked the judiciary (which the next day suspended his culling order waiting to ”see” the papers that led to such a decision), attacked Ispra (That he replied that they are an institute that gives technical opinions but that the decisions are then up to politics, i.e. to him) is not animal rights associations (which to date have already opposed yours order managing to have it suspended and it have sued for the crimes of incitement to crime and attempted crime).

And if he wanted to convey to the country with his press conferences the sense of abandonment and fear experienced by communities in close contact with large carnivoreswith the narration of the you don’t understand why you’re from the city and we do know why we’re from the mountains at the moment it stands polarizing public opinion in favor of the bears and that banner on the overpass di Via del Foro Italico which passes over Corso Francia, one of the main streets in the northern quadrant of Rome, stands there to signify it.