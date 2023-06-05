Home » In Russia, more than 100 people have been arrested during demonstrations in support of Alexei Navalny
In Russia, more than 100 people have been arrested during demonstrations in support of Alexei Navalny

In Russia, more than 100 people have been arrested during demonstrations in support of Alexei Navalny

109 people were arrested in Russia on Sunday for demonstrating in support of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been serving a sentence of more than 11 years in prison since January 2021 on various charges, including contempt of court , fraud and embezzlement, which he and many others deem to be specious and politically motivated.

The independent Russian site OVDInfowhich deals with human rights violations, said the arrests were made in 23 Russian cities, where several demonstrations were organized on Sunday to demand Navalny’s release, coinciding with his 47th birthday.

