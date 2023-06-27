In Russia, the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, who was accused of inciting armed revolt, has been closed

The Russian Secret Service (FSB) they said to have closed the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in recent days had been accused of inciting armed revolt. The investigation had been opened on Friday evening, after Prigozhin had accused the leaders of the Russian army of having carried out rocket attacks against a camp of the Wagner group in the Russian region of Kursk, and after he had announced an armed revolt which then materialized in the following hours with the occupation of the city of Rostov on Don and the “march” towards Moscow.

The uprising was only stopped on Saturday evening thanks to an agreement between the Russian government and Prigozhin, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The details of the agreement are not clear, but the Russian government had anticipated that it would drop all charges against Prigozhin, provided that he leaves Russia and retires to Belarus: in this regard there was talk of a sort of ” exile” of Prigozhin, although it is not clear how this should happen.

