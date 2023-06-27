Home » In Russia, the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, who was accused of inciting armed revolt, has been closed
World

In Russia, the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, who was accused of inciting armed revolt, has been closed

by admin
In Russia, the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, who was accused of inciting armed revolt, has been closed

The Russian Secret Service (FSB) they said to have closed the investigation into the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in recent days had been accused of inciting armed revolt. The investigation had been opened on Friday evening, after Prigozhin had accused the leaders of the Russian army of having carried out rocket attacks against a camp of the Wagner group in the Russian region of Kursk, and after he had announced an armed revolt which then materialized in the following hours with the occupation of the city of Rostov on Don and the “march” towards Moscow.

The uprising was only stopped on Saturday evening thanks to an agreement between the Russian government and Prigozhin, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The details of the agreement are not clear, but the Russian government had anticipated that it would drop all charges against Prigozhin, provided that he leaves Russia and retires to Belarus: in this regard there was talk of a sort of ” exile” of Prigozhin, although it is not clear how this should happen.

See also  Sanremo 2023, the complete lineup of the final: the singers in order of appearance and the guests. Amadeus will read Zelensky's speech at 01:56 (expected time)

You may also like

Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to...

Home bonus, instructions from the Revenue on building...

Macron to the mother of an unemployed man:...

Lagarde: new rate hike in July

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Lady Diana’s red sheep sweater will be auctioned...

BIME will take Carolina Durante and Cariño to...

Biden calls Meloni to reassure her, but the...

Karlos Alkaraz withdrew from the exhibition in Hallingham...

The army of Belarus in a state of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy