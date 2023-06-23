In Russia the leader of the Wagner group is under investigation for “inciting armed revolt”

Russia’s National Counter-Terrorism Committee announced on Friday evening that a criminal case had been opened for inciting armed revolt against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire head of the Russian mercenary group known as the Wagner group. The Committee demanded Prigozhin’s “immediate cessation of illegal actions”: in the previous hours, the man had accused the leaders of the Russian army of having carried out missile attacks in the Kursk region against the rear of the Wagner group, which in Ukraine has tens of thousands of members participating in the Russian war effort. Of particular concern to the Committee is the fact that Prigozhin said that “the misdeeds carried out by the Russian military leadership must be stopped”.

Prigozhin said that “according to eyewitness fighters, the attack was launched from behind, i.e. by soldiers of the Russian Defense Ministry.” The attack, in which many people are said to have died, is part of growing tensions between the Wagner group and the Russian government: ten days ago, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov announced that by 1 July the «formations volunteers” fighting in Ukraine, including the Wagner group, will have to sign contracts directly with the Ministry of Defence, and therefore enter into a process of regulation and formalization.

“We have been cowardly deceived. We were ready to make concessions to the Defense Ministry, hand over our weapons, find a solution to continue defending the country,” Prigozhin commented. “But today, seeing that we didn’t give in, they launched a missile attack on our rear camps.” The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the reconstruction of Prigozhin.

For months, the head of the Wagner group has been accusing the Russian military leaders of incompetence, and at least once he has threatened to withdraw his soldiers (only to change his mind: Prigozhin has become known in recent months for often making utterances about the war which he then does not follow up on ).