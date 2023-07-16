In Russia there is now a witch hunt against the LGBT community: any reference to their rights is prohibited, trials quintupled in 2023

In Russia homophobic tendencies have intensified since the beginning of the war. Human rights activists report the strengthening of discrimination state against the LGBT community: the authorities criminalize everything related to i “unconventional relationships” and openly declare their intention to deprive LGBT people of part of their civil rights. And these are people who are already denied many rights: in Russia same-sex couples cannot marry, adopt children, inherit their partner’s property or visit him in intensive care or in prison. At the same time, according to the Levada Center, an independent sociological research organization, only a third of Russians believe that LGBT people should enjoy the same rights as other citizens. More than a third (38%) treat people of “non-traditional” sexual orientations with disgust or fear, and the state actively fuels these feelings.

Thus, again in 2013, Russia adopted a law “on the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” which provided many for the dissemination of information that shows young people the “attractiveness” of this lifestyle and “arouses interest”. Even then, fearing the persecution under such a potentially repressive law, gay couples with children have begun to leave Russia. Since then, the authorities have increasingly persecuted LGBT activists and, with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, they’ve basically been given carte blanche to hunt them down. If previously the conservatives in power had to explain the ban on “gay propaganda” as the protection of children or health, now LGBT values ​​are presented as a threat at the same “state system and national security”. So in July 2022, a few months after the start of the war, the chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to completely ban “propaganda of non-traditional views” in Russia. According to the politician, there is nothing more to be ashamed of: since Russia withdrew from European Council“attempts to impose foreign values ​​on our society have failed”.

At the end of the year, the new legislation entered into force. He introduced a fine up to 5 million rubles (about 50,000 euros) for “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, pedophilia and gender reassignment”, this time among people of all ages. What falls under such propaganda, the deputies once again did not explain. Evidently the assessment remains at the discretion of the Russian courts, known for their accusatory bias (according to the statistics of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, there is only one acquittal for every 300 convictions). Apparently, the law prohibits mentioning gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders in any form in media, movies, books, songs, advertisements, social networks and video games. The author of the initiative, the deputy Alexander Khinshtein, tried to clarify the matter: those works that show non-traditional relationships as the norm will be considered “propaganda”. You cited the “brazenly provocative” book as an example A summer with a pioneer tiea recently published novel by two Russian writers about the love of two teenagers in a pioneer camp during theUSSR. Female authors have become victims of bullyingthe publishing house was sued, the book was indeed banned in Russia and withdrawn from stores.

Now, just in case, libraries and bookstores are removing all books from the shelves that somehow mention the LGBT theme, and some Russian authors are rewriting their unpublished works. Also in the field of cinema no one understands how the law works and what exactly needs to be censored, so Russian streaming platforms are already realigning movies and series, cutting entire scenes from Game of Thrones and changing the voice acting to Sex and the City (the phrase “I love Stanford, but, unfortunately, he’s gay” becomes, for example, “I love Stanford, but, unfortunately, he’s a boy”). Despite all the precautions, streaming services today are systematically fined by the police for “demonstration of LGBT” in films such as Bridget Jones, The black Swan, Perfect strangers o Alexander.

In July 2022, one of the most famous Russian journalists Yuri Dud was convicted of “gay propaganda” for interviewing a homosexual artist. His example shows how the line between discussing an issue and promoting what is being discussed blurs: Previously, Dud had already been fined for drug propaganda after an interview with a rapper and declared “foreign agent” for an interview with “foreign agents”. Many LGBT organizations and activists in Russia were also declared foreign agents, which effectively equated them with the opposition. Second BBC, the “gay propaganda” law has also been actively used to expel real foreigners from the country. Many LGBT activists leave Russia on their own, others are forced to close their organizations and hide from the police. After the tightening of the legislation, according to data from the data department of Novaya GazetaRussian courts have started hearing “LGBT propaganda” cases five times more often, with a record number registered in 2023.

Only a week after the adoption of the law, the first complaint was filed. The victim was the St. Petersburg politician Sergey Troshin which criticized the law itself. By the way, Troshin is an out gay who recently came out. In Russia you still get punished for that too. Duma deputy Nina Ostanina (who also proposes to legally ban the “denial of family values” and the “promotion of a childless lifestyle”) commented on Troshin’s case as follows: “It’s like a cancer patient saying he’s sick. It would only arouse sympathy.” Apparently, for the same “compassion” Vladimir Putin recently instructed the head of the Ministry of Health to create a institute of psychiatry where they will study, among other things, the behavior of LGBT people. And, apparently driven by the same “compassion”, the Russian authorities are preparing to complicate life for people as well transgender: In June, the lower house of the Russian Parliament passed a law that prohibits sex reassignment. Now the gender transition cannot be made either in documents or physically: the law prohibits both hormone therapy That the surgery with the exception of cases of treatment of congenital anomalies in children. Why? According to Russian MPs, this will allow “preserving Russia for posterity”.

