Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian technological innovation is highlighted in San Francisco, capital of Silicon Valley and cradle of digital technology for the last 50 years. And it does so in the new pole for the dissemination of Italian excellence: Innovit, Italian Innovation and culture hub, which integrates the Italian Cultural Institute, the desks for attracting foreign investments and innovation of Agenzia Ice and the new Center for Innovation. An initiative promoted by the Italian Embassy in Washington and by the Consulate General in San Francisco, supported by the Presidency of the Republic and implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Ice Agency. And it is precisely in the Innov.It hub in San Francisco that the second stage of the foreign events leading up to the Trento Festival of Economics will take place on 25 February 2023, organized by the 24 Ore Group in collaboration with the Italian embassies and Enel .

An audience of American and Italian investors, entrepreneurs, managers and researchers will build a collaboration bridge in Innovit with financial, corporate and university stakeholders in the Bay area. «It is an additional tool for Italian companies to give greater visibility in Silicon Valley to one side of our country that is often little known, that of innovation», so Alberto Acito tells Innovit, of which he is director. An “operating platform” to support innovative startups and SMEs that come to class in San Francisco (without excluding large groups looking for outposts in the hi-tech homeland).

Innovit is now making its concrete debut: the first patrol of 30 companies, 15 startups and as many SMEs arrives in March, selected for an intensive two-week program dedicated to artificial intelligence, metaverse, culture and creativity. The selected ones belong to different sectors, from B2B e-learning platforms to the development of new materials. It’s only the beginning. By the end of the year, there will be at least a hundred startups and SMEs involved, in four quarterly sessions. The next appointments will focus on robotics, blockchain, cybersecurity and Iot; sustainability, food and agrotech; finally aerospace. The selections take place through online applications screened by a group of experts.

“For startups it is an acceleration program – explains Acito – They will have the opportunity to get in touch with potential investors, present their projects, and return to Italy after having confronted the transformative entrepreneurial culture of Silicon Valley”. However, strong emphasis is also placed on the fabric of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in search of competitiveness and internationalization: “The hub can help them ride the wave of innovation, be more productive, improve access to the market”.

The activity is structured with a common component and a part aimed at individual participants, with mentors and a range of experts at their disposal, from pitches to hunting for technological partners and intellectual property. And that’s not all: recently, a case of opening up to large players in the country system, Innovit facilitated the first CDP road show in the USA, three days of meetings with a focus on venture capital.