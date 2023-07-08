In San Francisco, the “guerrilla warfare of cones” has begun to sabotage driverless cars

San Francisco residents and activists have started a street battle over driverless electric cars. Led by the protest group Safe Streets Rebel, which advocates for pedestrian safety, citizens are starting to place traffic cones on the hoods of cars. The goal is to send the software that moves the vehicle into tilt, because the presence of the cone transmits to the computer the signal that it has ended up on an obstacle, but all the maneuvers to get around the obstacle are useless.

The “warfare of the cones” began after the latest incidents: a car without a guide ran over and killed a dog. Another crashed into a bus. In June, a Cruise vehicle was charged with blocking the hard shoulder, impeding the arrival of ambulances and police cars at a site where a shooting had just occurred.

The broken promise of Uber’s 75,000 taxis

Uber, the most popular private transportation app in America, had promised to put 75,000 self-driving “taxis” on the road by 2019 but the goal was not achieved. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, the electric car corporation, had promised the use of a fleet of robot taxis, but even in this case the goal was not achieved. Although university research, such as that of the University of San Francisco, have shown that cars driven by software are safer than those driven by humans, doubts continue to be many. Even today, new videos have been published on social networks showing cars tilted, stuck in the middle of the road. All have an orange cone resting on the hood.