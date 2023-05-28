Home » In Santiago de Chile, three thousand people built the world’s largest “human bike” – Corriere TV
In Santiago de Chile, three thousand people built the world’s largest “human bike” – Corriere TV

The Guinness World Record has ousted the previous one achieved in Russia in 2019

(LaPresse) Thousands of people gathered on Saturday 27 May in the public park O’Higgins of Santiago, capital of Chileto make the largest human bicycle in the world. The group aimed to enter the Guinness World Record. The city organized the event for promote the 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games of Santiago, scheduled between October and November. The goal was to bring together three thousand people to beat the previous record, belonging to Russia, which in 2019 managed to form a human bicycle with 2,620 people in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow. (LaPresse)

May 28, 2023 – Updated May 28, 2023, 09:40 am

