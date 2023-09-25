Home » In Saudi Arabia a girl was sentenced to 18 years in prison for some tweets
In Saudi Arabia a girl was sentenced to 18 years in prison for some tweets

A student was in Saudi Arabia condemned to 18 years in prison for some tweets expressing support for the country’s political prisoners written when he was 17. In August a man was sentenced to death on a similar charge, and last year a woman received a 34-year prison sentence.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto leader, said he regretted the ruling, attributing it to “bad laws” that he cannot change. Saudi human rights groups have pointed out, however, that the convictions are based on some laws that came into force after Mohammed bin Salman became crown prince in 2017, when he had already ruled the country for two years.

