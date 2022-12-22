LONDON – In Scotland from now on it will be possible to change type on a document with a simple self-certification and at 16 years of age. These are the innovations introduced by a law approved today with a large majority by the autonomous parliament of Edinburghbut a source of bitter controversy. Various deputies of the Scottish National Party, the pro-independence party led by the premier
See also The geopolitical situation stirs the market again, and the oil LOF rises among the top gainers – yqqlm