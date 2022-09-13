Listen to the audio version of the article

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will move to London on the evening of 13 September, after being on display for 24 hours in the funeral home set up in Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral. In the Scottish capital, Charles III and the other three sons of the British queen in the evening lined up on either side of their mother’s coffin for a first watch. Tonight the scene will move to London: from tomorrow to Sunday the exhibition of Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The “journey” of the queen, from Balmoral to London

The queen died on 8 September in her Scottish residence in Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 over the country, her son Charles succeeded her automatically, taking over the position of king of the United Kingdom and 14 other kingdoms. including Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.

Now he is busy visiting the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom (Wales, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland) before his mother’s funeral, while his coffin “travels” from Scotland to London. Tens of thousands of people attended the procession in Scotland, also marked by some incidents of protest against Prince Andrew.

Now the spotlight is on London, where the scenario will be repeated on a larger scale: one million expected visitors are expected during the exhibition of the coffin in Westminster Hall, from Wednesday to Sunday. The state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, with a mega security apparatus set up to deal with the movement of both thousands of citizens and global leaders such as Joe Biden and several other heads of state and government to the River Thames.