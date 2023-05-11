In Sicily an ancient statute, Buscemi tells “The autonomy of discord”

by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

A statute that has now fulfilled its task and that can no longer meet the prospects of five million people. The new book “The autonomy of discord” by Lino Buscemi lawyer, journalist and professor, is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «In Sicily a by now ancient statute, Buscemi recounts “The autonomy of discord” appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».