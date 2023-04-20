Home » in Sicily the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian Region in perfect synergy for the protection of the environment and for the health of the sea.
World

in Sicily the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian Region in perfect synergy for the protection of the environment and for the health of the sea.

by admin
in Sicily the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian Region in perfect synergy for the protection of the environment and for the health of the sea.

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

In the last three years, at the Sea Turtle Center (C.Re.Ta.M.) of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Sicily, over 100 specimens of Caretta caretta have been treated and rehabilitated. All have returned to their natural habitat, in the waters of the island. Own…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «One Health: in Sicily the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian Region in perfect synergy for the protection of the environment and for the health of the sea. appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Italy, the first time of Retegui, Buongiorno and Falcone. Here are Mancini's 30 for England and Malta

You may also like

Seven heroes against an oil pipeline: the film...

Many people are fleeing Sudan

Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia |...

Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue...

“The explosion in the skies of Ukraine was...

Quality arancini made by disabled people and foreign...

Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: “I didn’t...

VIDEO – A bear is found inside the...

THQ Nordic announces a new Showcase for August...

FIBA Champions League Final Four 2023 teams pairs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy