In some Indian cities, tomatoes have become a luxury item

Tomatoes in India they have become very dear and their price per kilo has exceeded that of a liter of petrol in many cities. While this is already the case in many parts of the world, India is an exception, where tomatoes are a widely used and usually cheap food. For a number of reasons mainly related to the bad weather in recent months, the tomato harvest was much smaller than expected, with the result that prices increased almost fivefold in the space of six months. Today tomatoes cost an average of 120 rupees per kilo (about 1.3 euros), while in January the price was 22 rupees (about 24 euro cents).

Tomatoes are among the most consumed foods in India, together with onions and potatoes, as fundamental ingredients of the local cuisine. This is why the price increases are generating discontent almost everywhere and are starting to appear first protests against the government, accused of doing nothing to resolve the situation.

In general, it happens every year that the tomato market in India is affected by price fluctuations, even quite marked ones. Usually they are temporary fluctuations linked to the seasonality of the crops: in the months of June and July and at the beginning of autumn the price always tends to rise a bit because the crops start to become scarcer due to the weather conditions.

However, this year the price increase was much more intense and above all it happened for exceptional reasons and not related to the normal seasonality, but to rather violent rains that ruined a large part of the harvests. A smaller supply fails to meet consumer demand, with the result that the price has increased and in some cities it has exceeded the price of a liter of petrol per kilo, an exceptional circumstance for a commodity that is considered almost “poor” ” in Indian culture.

Tomato 🍅 prices have skyrocketed, causing a significant financial burden on a common man as the vegetable is being sold for over Rs 100 per kg in several cities, making it even more costly than petrol. Here, you can find a comparison of #tomato and #petrol prices across… pic.twitter.com/gv8Ctik3uL — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 7, 2023

However, the high prices are not the only problem. The few tomatoes on the market are also pretty battered, and various restaurant chains are reportedly serving dishes without using fresh tomatoes. Some McDonald’s Indian restaurants they quit of putting tomatoes on sandwiches, as well as other restaurant chains with a strong presence in India, such as Connaught Plaza Restaurants and Westlife Foodworld.

However, the increase in the price of tomatoes is only one of the many problems that are causing problems for consumers in India, which they are dealing with inflation (as it happens in many countries of the world). Second a study of the Indian central bank, the increase in the prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes is contributing in a decisive way to the increase in inflation.

The consequence is that today tomatoes are practically considered a luxury product: some farmers have even complained the theft of tens of kilos of tomatoes and on the internet they go around some meme which show how tomatoes are now perceived as a very expensive product.

