For about 2,000 years the average height of human beings had remained largely stable across the planet, and then over the last two centuries it began to progressively increase, especially in the most advanced European countries and in North America. One of the countries where people’s height has increased the most, however, is South Korea: as reported by a recent item Of Voxis a phenomenon that can be explained in particular by the improvement in the living conditions of the South Korean population, favored by the rapid economic development experienced by the country in the second half of the twentieth century.

One of the most extensive and cited Education epidemiological studies on height, conducted by a research group of Imperial College London and published in 2016 in the scientific journal eLife, put together the data relating to the inhabitants of many towns born between 1896 and 1996, showing a series of evolutions that took place in some geographical areas. Over this period, the average height of adults has increased most in countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France and the United States, and only slightly in most African or Asian countries: with the notable exception of Korea South. On average as adults, South Korean men born in 1896 were 161 centimeters tall and women 142: one hundred years later, males had increased on average by about 15 centimeters in height and females by as much as 20.2 centimeters. The average growth among women was the highest among those in the whole world, while for men it was less than only Iranians, who grew an average of 16.5 centimeters (from 157.1 to 173.6).

Moreover, these data are in line with the results of a recent one investigation carried out by the South Korean Agency for technology among 6,839 people between the ages of 20 and 69: according to the study, from 1979 to 2021, South Korean men grew by an average of 6.4 centimeters and women by 5.3.

While individual genetic factors play an important role in determining a person’s height, height is strongly influenced by nutrition and various environmental factors, such as the level of hygiene and access to medical care. People who are better nourished during childhood and adolescence and live in healthier environments tend to be taller. Height can also be influenced by the health and nutrition of mothers during pregnancy.

To give a concrete example, another studio always quoted by Vox concluded that British and Welsh soldiers who had fought in World War I and lived in comfortable conditions as children were about 1.3 centimeters taller than average. Conversely, those who came from poorer or larger families, where the risk of disease transmission was high, were 0.7 cm shorter than the average. Those who had lived in industrial areas as children, where they were more exposed to pollution, among other things, were 2.3 centimeters shorter than the average.

As for South Korea, it must be taken into account that a hundred years ago the region in which it is located was extremely poor, and still in the fifties more than 20 percent of children born in the area died before their first birthday. Then little by little the availability of food eh incomes of people began to increase and the death rate began to decrease, due to the economic growth that occurred during the military dictatorship established in the country after the Korean War (1950-53). Processes such as the transition from the textile to the automotive and electronics industries brought the country to living conditions comparable to those of more advanced European countries.

All these factors were crucial for the health of South Korean people and therefore also for their growth in height, he notes Vox. More generally, and therefore also in the case of Iranian men, researchers at Imperial College London attributed the growth in height mostly to better nutrition and an improvement in the quality of life in the country.

The growth in stature of South Korean people is significant especially when compared with the data of those living in North Korea, given that until 1945 the two countries were united and have an ethnically homogeneous population. Also based on data on the height of people who fled the North Korean regime, one of the most isolated in the world, Vox noted that the average height of North Korean people has grown less than that of South Koreans in recent decades. A’investigation conducted between 2005 and 2008 on 8,000 people who fled to South Korea from North Korea showed that the average height of women was 154.2 cm and that of men was 165.4 cm, about 9 less than south korean people.

Heo Jeong-pil, a researcher at the Institute for North Korean Studies at Dongguk University, explained to South Korean TV channel KBS World that from an anthropological point of view, North Koreans should be taller, because in general people who living in colder climates tend to be taller than those living in warmer climates. According to Heo, the gap in height growth between the two countries is mainly due to malnutrition. Between 1995 and 1998 in North Korea there was a very serious famine that is estimated to have killed up to 3 million people. Food shortages caused by low agricultural production and the blockage of imports due to the coronavirus pandemic are still a big problem today.

According to the little information leaking out from the North Korean regime, it seems that in North Korea taller-than-average men and women are preferred over shorter ones, and for this reason campaigns have been underway for some time to try to increase the height of women and men. people, says Heo. At school there is a lot of emphasis on the height of girls and boys: the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un recommends stretching and jumping exercises to lengthen the body and recommends playing volleyball or basketball to grow taller and stronger. Both Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, respectively grandfather and father of Kim Jong-un, had started similar initiatives.

In August 2019, a North Korean state newspaper published an article discussing the design of an unlikely hat and an elastic head band that promised to make the wearer grow taller thanks to infrared rays. It seems that other searches of this type are underway in the country, says Heo.

However, the aesthetic aspect also counts a lot in South Korea, where the stature is considered an important element for a person’s success. For this reason, South Korean families often resort to various remedies to try to make their daughters and sons taller. Girls and boys are encouraged to do sports and special exercises to lengthen the body, and then there are clinics that offer treatments of various kinds, such as hormone injections, which promise to help increase height: in many cases, however, there are no scientific evidence to support them.

