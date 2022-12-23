The Spanish Congress of Deputies has approved a law that provides for new rights for transsexual people, including the possibility of changing their gender in the registry office without judicial authorization or medical reports from the age of 14 (from 16 without parental consent).

The law was supported by 188 votes out of 350.

“Finally, this law depathologises the lives of trans people and guarantees their rights,” said the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, arguing that “trans women are women.”

The law (Ley Trans) provides for the possibility of changing gender in the registry office without judicial authorization or medical reports starting from the age of 14 (from 16, parental consent is not even necessary). Between the ages of 14 and 16, if parents (or whoever takes their place) and children disagree, it is possible to proceed with a judicial defender. Between the ages of 12 and 14, every request must go through a judge’s okay. Furthermore, sex change is completely free from 16 years of age.

Right-wing forces such as Vox and the People’s Party immediately said they were against it, the law also raised criticism from several fronts on the subject of the rights recognized to other minorities.