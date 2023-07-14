In Spain, postal voting has become a political issue

For the first time in history, the Spanish political elections will be held in the middle of summer, on July 23: they are early elections, called by the Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the end of May after a clear defeat of his party in the local elections. An unprecedented number of Spaniards are asking to vote by mail, so they don’t have to choose between voting and holidays, which in many cases had already been scheduled before the snap elections were called. The deadline for submitting a vote request by mail was Thursday 13 July: Correos, the state postal service, says it has registered 2,456,826 requests, of which 94,000 on Wednesday 12 alone. This is almost 7 percent of all Spanish voters, more than double those who registered to vote by mail in the November 2019 national election.

To allow all those who wished to do so to apply in time, Correos has scheduled longer opening hours than usual in recent days and has hired over 19,000 temporary workers. Correos also said that many postal workers are demonstrating a particular dedication to the cause: more than 30 percent of the staff who had asked for holidays in July, he said, spontaneously decided to postpone them to avoid their office being short on staff. personal.

Nonetheless, some unions and politicians have accused the post office of not having done enough in the face of these extraordinary circumstances: in particular, Juan Manuel Serrano, president of Correos, has been criticized, accused by the unions of having shown poor forecasting and organizational skills. Before being appointed president of Correos, Serrano was Sánchez’s cabinet chief, and the two have been close for some time.

The most relevant criticism of Serrano came from Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the Popular Party, the main center-right party and now in opposition, who was in turn head of Correos between 2000 and 2003. On Wednesday during a rally Núñez Feijóo asked postal workers to “work hard, morning, afternoon and night” to ensure that all Spaniards received their ballots on time, “regardless of your bosses.” Many have interpreted his words – and in particular the part of “regardless of your bosses” – as an indirect attack on Serrano and a way to politically delegitimize Sánchez, suggesting that the Socialist leader could enjoy the advantages deriving from his old friendship with Serrano himself.

Asked again about the issue on Thursday Núñez Feijóo he said that “he was not alluding to possible electoral fraud”, but simply repeating the concerns of the unions.

The verbal confrontation between Núñez Feijóo and Sánchez did not stop there and extended to another issue that has been under discussion for weeks in Spain: namely the fact that the Popular Party is making coalition agreements with the far-right party Vox in various regions of the country. Sánchez argued that Núñez Feijóo’s criticism of Serrano was a strategy by the leader of the Popolari to distract the country’s centre-right voters from local agreements with Vox, a political force that the more moderate conservatives resent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

