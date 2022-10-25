Officially it is called the “law for the real and effective equality of trans people and for the guarantee of LGBTI rights”, it has been renamed “trans law” and continues to be discussed. The legislative text – allows all over 16s to change sex at the registry office, without the need for medical certificates or judicial authorizations, and between 14 and 16 years of age to do so if accompanied by their parents – provides for “free gender determination”, is already been approved by the government and is now the subject of parliamentary discussion. According to the latest rumors, reported by the Efe agency and the Cadena Ser radio, the Socialist Party (PSOE), one of the two executive formations, intends to ask for an extension of the deadline for presenting amendments to the text.

A sign that within this political force reflections are still underway on the definitive formulation of the norm, on which some socialist exponents of the feminist movement, such as the former deputy premier Carmen Calvo, have expressed serious hesitation. While Unidas Podemos, the left-most wing of the government, pushes for swift approval of the law, the PSOE could ask for an extra week to submit changes compared to the current deadline, set for tomorrow.

The measure is supported, among others, by former socialist premier José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, one of the main promoters of the introduction of gay marriage in Spain.