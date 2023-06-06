Home » In spite of opposition from various parties, Japan’s TEPCO injected seawater into the internal pipeline of the nuclear-contaminated water drainage tunnel_Shijiazhuang News-Shijiazhuang News
World

In spite of opposition from various parties, Japan’s TEPCO injected seawater into the internal pipeline of the nuclear-contaminated water drainage tunnel_Shijiazhuang News-Shijiazhuang News

by admin
  1. In spite of opposition from various parties, Japan’s TEPCO injected seawater into the internal pipeline of the nuclear-contaminated water drainage tunnel_Shijiazhuang News Shijiazhuang News Net
  2. Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant nuclear pollution water drainage tunnel began to inject seawater Outlook Oriental Weekly
  3. Fukushima Nuclear Sewage Drainage Tunnel Begins to Inject Seawater- International- Show you the world | Sin Chew Daily
  4. The project of discharging nuclear sewage into the sea is coming to an end, and the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear tunnel is injecting seawater | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Neighboring countries and fishermen objected to the injection of seawater into the Fukushima nuclear sewage drainage tunnel | China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Japan builds a submarine tunnel to discharge Fukushima nuclear sewage

You may also like

Some African and/or Afro-descendant festivals not to be...

GirlBoss or the adventure of female entrepreneurship ~...

CEREMONY OPENED EXHIBITION “EXPERIENCE ITALY THROUGH ART” ORGANIZED...

Peer violence in an elementary school in Belgrade,...

Church struck by lightning in Massachusetts, the bell...

The most compromising spy in FBI history

There is a strawberry dispute between Spain and...

Mexico, three people arrested for the murder of...

Sham Shui Po female murder case | An...

Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine hit: images from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy