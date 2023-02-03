MOSCA – While laying a wreath on the grave of the Soviet marshal Vasily Chuikov who defended Stalingrad, Vladimir Putin it seems very small, dominated as it is by the 85 meters of steel of the Motherland with drawn sword overlooking the hill of Kurgan Mamaj overlooking the Volga. But it gets bigger again when shortly after it thunders against “the collective West” like the vozhd, the “duce” Joseph Stalinwho led the USSR to victory.