In Sudan, a truce that has already been widely violated has been extended by 72 hours

World

The regular army and the RSF military group that have been fighting in Sudan since April 15 have reached an agreement to extend for another three days the truce that began at midnight on Monday 24 to allow the completion of the evacuation of foreign citizens and allow Sudanese civilians to escape from the places where the clashes are most violent. The expiry of the new truce, obtained thanks to the mediation of the United States and Saudi Arabia, is now set for midnight on Wednesday, but the previous announcements of an end to the fighting have been largely violated in recent days, with firefights and even some aerial bombings on the capital Khartoum.

The forces of General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who is the head of the regular army and the country’s president, and the powerful military group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been fighting for the past two weeks in Sudan. known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president. At the moment there are more than 520 dead in the conflict, more than 4,000 injured and according to a UN estimate there are at least 75,000 displaced people throughout Sudan. At least 80 percent of hospitals in the capital have been forced to close, while clashes have also been recorded in the western region of Darfur.

