Home » In Sweden, a Kurdish man accused of financing the PKK was convicted, thanks to a recently updated version of the anti-terrorism law
In Sweden, a Kurdish man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for trying to finance the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). It is the first time in Sweden that the anti-terrorism law has been applied to a case involving this organization since it was updated last month. The PKK is a political and paramilitary organization which has been opposing the government of Turkey since 1984. Türkiye, the European Union and the United States consider it a terrorist organization. Turkey accuses Sweden of supporting and welcoming members of the PKK and other Kurdish organizations. The definition of a terrorist group referring to the PKK is highly controversial and debated, also because the Kurdish population in Turkey has been and still is the subject of persecution.

The convicted person is named Yahya Güngör and is also charged with aggravated extortion and possession of weapons. In January he allegedly threatened a Kurdish businessman in Stockholm to obtain funds for the PKK.

The judge who handled the case said that Sweden’s application to join NATO has no bearing on the sentence. Turkey has been opposing Sweden’s entry into the alliance for more than a year, arguing that the country is not doing enough to counter Kurdish terrorism. The Swedish government is working hard to join NATO: in addition to changing the anti-terrorism law, the Swedish prime minister met with US president Joe Biden to promote Sweden’s request, and a meeting was held in Brussels on Thursday foreign ministers of Sweden and Turkey. A meeting of NATO countries will be held in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July, and according to some, Sweden’s request could be accepted on that occasion.

– Read also: A Koran was burned in a demonstration in front of a Stockholm mosque

