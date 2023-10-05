Home » In Syria, a drone attack on a government military school caused over 100 deaths
World

In Syria, a drone attack on a government military school caused over 100 deaths

by admin
In Syria, a drone attack on a government military school caused over 100 deaths

More than 100 people were killed in a drone attack on a government-run military school in Syria’s central Homs province on Thursday. The news and estimate of the dead have been confirmed to Reuters e all’agency AFP from two independent sources, a security source and an organization that monitors violence in Syria. Bashar al Assad’s regime also confirmed the attack through Defense Minister Ali Mahmud Abbas. The minister himself was present that morning at the military school for a ceremony, but he had left the facility a few minutes earlier. At the end of the ceremony those present moved to the courtyard, where the attack took place: among the over one hundred dead there were at least 14 civilians. At the moment there are no official claims.

The civil war has been going on in Syria since 2011. In recent years the regime of Bashar al Assad, supported militarily by Russia and Iran, has regained control of a large part of the country, but some areas in the north are still controlled by armed opposition groups and some restricted areas by militiamen of the Islamic State (or ISIS).

See also  Navigating China丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been carried out in an all-round way

You may also like

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira celebrates 30 years as an...

Emotional Caravan Held in Santiago de Cuba to...

Iran, “Arita Geravand’s mother was also arrested. The...

Empoli-Udinese | Andreazzoli does the counting: 4 unavailable...

Italian Prime Minister Stresses Continued Support for Ukraine...

AGCOM approves the use of SPID and CIE

Super Cup 2023: Coton Sport is champion of...

Climate Change Displaces Sharks, Threatening Marine Life in...

The Role of Diet in Preventing Parasites in...

China Plans Lunar Mission to Bring Back First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy