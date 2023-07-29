In Syria in ruins: while aid is struggling to enter, the people want to raise their heads

by Francesco Torrigiani*

We are at Deir ez Zor, in northeastern Syria, over 500 km from Damascus. A city that used to be splendid, but which, after 12 years of war, still appears today in many areas spectral: 75% destroyed, with a large part of the population affected by food insecurity, entire neighborhoods reduced to a pile of rubble, many of the essential infrastructures unusable, starting with water. Only aid parachuted from the sky allowed its inhabitants to survive the 3-year siege by ISIS between 2014 and September 2017.

Courage among the ruins

I’ve been here for a few days to follow two interventions by Oxfam which aim to guarantee water, food and an income to the communities of the area, but I immediately understood that everyone has a great desire to get to work, overcoming that anguish that the destruction of lives and places inevitably circulates between minds and roads.

Many young Syrian colleagues, committed to restoring some normality to this scourged land, have lived a good part of their lives in war, but they don’t give up and courageously help people get back on their feet, contributing to the reconstruction of the country, convinced that it will be able to get back up, that its citizens will a decent life.

The shops that have reopened in the ruins of Deir ez Zor offer work and teach the boys a trade, give hope and trust.

The worst food crisis since the beginning of the conflict

After the earthquake last February, Syria is finished on the verge of economic collapse, over 15 million people depend on humanitarian aid to survive and 90% of the population lives below the poverty line. Among other effects: an exponential increase in food prices, an unstoppable devaluation of the national currency, 12 million Syrians suffering from hunger, one of the highest figures since the beginning of the conflict, and about 6.8 million internally displaced .

The Deir ez Zor area in particular, is desert, the climate is extreme, and it is possible to cultivate only in the areas served by the Euphrates or by wells.

Also for this reason, as well as in the rural area of ​​Damascus, Oxfam concentrates its efforts here to reactivate agriculture and restore the millenary irrigation canals that have been destroyed, supporting farmers and the production and marketing of agricultural goods such as cheese, fruit and vegetables, animal feed and cereals. It may appear like a paradox, but ours is a goal that has to do with reality: support agriculture right where it was born a long time agoin the center of the Fertile Crescent.

We are in a traditional context, the role of donna it is limited. Many families, sometimes enlarged, but are led by them, left alone to take charge. Our project will therefore also support associations that fight for the rights of Syrian women and for their greater involvement in decision-making processes, helping them to find space in their own community and in Syrian society, not only in the fields or within the home.

The challenge of guaranteeing bread for the population

To guarantee the subsistence of the Syrian population it is essential at the same time to guarantee the availability of basic food products such as pane at controlled prices.

In Syria there is an organized system of public bakeries, which, however, due to the drastic reduction in domestic wheat production caused by the conflict (which went from about 4 million tons in 2011/12 to about 1 million tons in 2022/23), is unable to guarantee the minimum daily quantity of bread already today, and even less will it be able to do so in the future with the return of many displaced people after the end of the fighting. Something can be done with the help of technical interventions, such as adjusting the cooling system of the mixers, which improve the quality of the bread and the conditions of those who produce it.

The international community continues to look the other way

Meanwhile, the response of the international community to deal with the emergency remains disappointing: aid also for 2023 will be insufficient.

During the Conference on the crisis which was held last June at Bruxelles have been announced 5.6 billion euros in the form of grants e 4 billion as loans for the Syrian population inside the country and in neighboring countries. A drop in the ocean, faced with the real needs of a population forced every day to make impossible choices in order to survive: buy food or medicine? Send the kids to school or make them work?

In the meantime, in recent days the UN Security Council has failed to reach an agreement for the extension of the sending of cross-border aid entering the country. A step backwards, which now puts the survival of millions of people at further risk.

*contact person for Oxfam Italia’s agricultural supply chains

