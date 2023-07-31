Home » In Thailand a fireworks warehouse explodes: 10 dead, hundreds injured and houses damaged
In Thailand a fireworks warehouse explodes: 10 dead, hundreds injured and houses damaged

In Thailand a fireworks warehouse explodes: 10 dead, hundreds injured and houses damaged

Bangkok. At least ten dead and hundreds injured are the toll from an explosion that took place yesterday afternoon that leveled an unlicensed fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand. The explosion, which occurred in the city of Sungai Kolok, was caused by welding works during the construction of a building. More than 100 people were injured in the blast that left only twisted metal girders standing as rescue workers scooped up debris. Local media reported that hundreds of homes were also badly damaged.

