A small Buddhist temple in Thailand is left without monks as they all tested positive for drugs. Among the expelled monks there is also the abbot. Boonlert Thintapthai, an official from the Bung Sam Phan district of the northern province of Phetchabun, where the temple is located, told AFP news agency that the four monks tested positive for methamphetamines and were therefore sent to a rehabilitation clinic.

“The temple is now empty of monks and the nearby villagers are worried as they cannot perform any ceremonies,” Thintapthai said. In particular, they cannot practice Punya – the creation of merits – which leads the faithful to donate food to the monks as a good deed. This is also equivalent to gaining a “protective force through the giving of good”.

However, Thintapthai said regional officials have asked for assistance from the local monastic head, who has promised to assign some new monks to the temple in the Bung Sam Phan district in an attempt to address the concerns of the faithful.

The methamphetamine problem in Thailand

In recent years, methamphetamine has become a major problem in Thailand, with drug seizures reaching an all-time high in 2021, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The country is an important transit point for this type of substance, which enters the country from Myanmar – the world‘s largest producer of methamphetamine – via Laos. The pills are then sold on the street at the very low price of around 50 Baht ($1.42; €1.37). Controls have tightened since Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered a crackdown on drugs last month after a former police officer who was fired for possession of methamphetamine killed 37 people in a shooting at an asylum nest.