In the Aeolian Islands the seventeenth edition of the Salina Doc Fest – Donna Oltre Confini



At the festival founded and directed by Giovanna Taviani, screenings, meetings, live performances and the Homage to Agnès Varda. Among the guests and award-winning Iranian filmmaker Firuozeh Khosrovani, director and actress Valeria Golino with Francesca Marciano, screenwriter of the new Sky Original TV series, The Art of Joy. The seventeenth annual…

