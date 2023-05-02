Home » In the center of Odessa, the “wall” that tells the story of the Russian invasion and the suffering of the Ukrainian people – Corriere TV
In the center of Odessa, the "wall" that tells the story of the Russian invasion and the suffering of the Ukrainian people

In the center of Odessa, the "wall" that tells the story of the Russian invasion and the suffering of the Ukrainian people

The statue of Catherine the Great, a symbol of the Russian invasion, was removed from the city

Lorenzo Cremonesi / CorriereTv

Drawings and paintings against the Russian invasion in the center of Odessa. A “wall” shows the effects of the bombs and the Z of the tanks: images that tell the story suffering of the Ukrainian people.
In the city, the statue of Catherine the Great, symbol of the Russification of the city. For the Ukrainians it was the symbol of the Russian invasion. “I agree with the decision to remove the statue,” says Eva, a young Ukrainian he remembered the war every day and Russian crimes. I believe the statue will go to a museum. There Ukrainian flag what a fan is a pride for us”

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 09:51 am

