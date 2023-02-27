The tragedy that took place in Calabria, despite the attempt to exploit the left and the NGOs, puts the need for joint action at the highest levels at the center of the European agenda to wrest the management of flows from smugglers and human traffickers. And it is not difficult to understand that the problem must be eradicated, as it intends to do Giorgia Meloni looking for a way to block departures, and not indulged, as they would like to do Ong and the left, opening all ports and indirectly enticing i migrants to go to sea. A clear demonstration of this comes from the same social pages of the traffickers, which are easily found on Facebook and where departures for Italy are organised.

“ If you are ready to leave Tunisia and go to Italy, 1500 dinars “, says a smuggler, or one of his agents, suggesting that in the next few days there will be new departures towards our country. The excitement in those pages is high: from next week numerous departures are expected, especially from Sfax. The material that is shared ranges from images of boatmen to those of the engines, which are shown in their original boxes to demonstrate that they are products of good quality, as an alleged indicator of travel safety.

There are phone numbers, Whatsapp and Telegram contacts in the huge flow of messages that are shared on these pages. The fares to be embarked in one of the many carriages of the sea vary from 1200 to 6000 Tunisian dinars in the messages we had to verify personally. Ten days ago a coded message also appeared, which clearly indicated departures from Libya in the direction of Lampedusa, as we were able to verify in the face of the thousands of migrants who landed on the island in recent days. “ There is a match between Tripoli and Lampedusa in Italy. For those wishing to follow it, tickets available and limited places. Zawiya and Tripoli “, reads the message. Then there are the messages of those looking for the traffickers:” I’m in Senegal and I want to go to Italy. Who helps me? “. Beyond this message, what is striking is one of the answers: “ Be careful, times are changing “. Has the echo of the new government that finally imposed rules reached there? So first there was the awareness that in Italy one could freely do what one wanted.