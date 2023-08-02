In the city of Moscow hit by drones: “The conflict is now here and we are afraid”

MOSCA — Employees of the Moskva-Citi business citadel arrive in trickles. They took advantage of their lunch break to sneak out here and look around. They take pictures with their mobile phones looking up. To the skyscraper “Iq Kvartal” hit by a drone for the second time in two days.

They point to that open black belly on the twenty-first floor, the nearby glass panels blackened by the explosion, the charred and twisted metal beams and the helmets of the workers who occasionally peek out as they clatter.

