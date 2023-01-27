Home World In the Czech Republic the runoff between the populist billionaire Babis and the pro-NATO general Pavel (who has denied being dead)
The Billionaire and the General. Citizens of Czech Republic they are currently called to elections to choose the new president, and the challenge is between the former prime minister Andrej Babispopulist and pro-Russian billionaire, and retired Nato General Petr Pavel.

Who is the former general Petr Pavel

In the first round, the Liberal Democrat Pavel narrowly overtook Babis (35.4% against 35%), but according to the polls he would be the favorite (59-41), also because the four of the seven candidates eliminated in the first round sided with him turn that made their endorsement official, and above all Danuse Nerudova, who finished third on 14 January with 13%.

