SNIGURIVKA – “I haven’t had electricity for thirty hours. I have a friend who works in a hospital, I went to him to recharge the phone, the power bank and a flashlight before returning home,” explains Petro, who lives in one of the residential buildings of Kiev. He feels isolated at home with the children, he is cooking for them with a camping gas cylinder that he bought in September, when at the first Iranian drone raids against the electricity grid he suspected things would go badly .