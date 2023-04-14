Home World In the DRC, traditional villages are hidden gems
In the DRC, traditional villages are hidden gems

by admin
In the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo are hidden gems, forgotten by the rest of the world: the traditional villages. These villages, nestled in the middle of vast natural expanses, offer visitors a unique experience.

Here, we find a devoted and welcoming rural population, who live in harmony with nature. Grassy savannahs and tropical forests, landscapes of plateaus and valleys, rivers, lakes and springs offer a peaceful and enchanting setting. Despite the increasing modernization of the country, these traditional villages have remained almost intact, preserving their ancestral charm. They allow you to discover the local culture with its rites, customs and traditions as well as the undisputed talents of its craftsmen.

Often, people are afraid of these villages, considered dangerous and hostile. But this is a misconception: the villagers are peaceful and hospitable. In short, the traditional villages of the Democratic Republic of Congo are real gems, both for their natural beauty, but above all for their cultural and human richness. They therefore deserve to be highlighted and valued.

Discover in pictures the beauty and authenticity of the traditional villages of the Democratic Republic of Congo!

A selection of my photos to unroll:

