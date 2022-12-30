“The best answer, can be obtained from Putin by treating him with respect and time himself by preventing him from dividing i European members of NATO from the USA”, notes un 2001 memorandum on an interview with the US vice president Dick Cheney, reflecting the thought dthe Labor leader. Blair knew they were there perplexity about the head of the Kremlin both in Washington and within it British government. Putin had come to power just two years ago, winning the elections with the support of his predecessorssore Boris Yeltsinwith which the West had had good relations after the collapse of the Soviet Union. But his attitude in the war in Chechnya, the autonomous republic repressed by Moscow with carpet bombing and human rights violationsi, and other signs on the front Russian interior, they created skepticism towards him on the part of degland analysts Westerners, who didn’t trust him.

A report presented to Blair in that same 2001 by British intelligence he observed which, despiteor the commitments made at international summits, Putin non he was keeping his promises and that, beyond his rhetoric about close ties with London, there had been a sharp increase in Russian espionage in Britain: an activity “at the levels of gcold war, hostile to British interests around the world”. The document lists a number of false assurances given by Putin to Blair, including the an end to Moscow’s aid to Iran’s nuclear program and support for the hard line western in the kingsrelations with the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Putin said to Blair who did not want to be judged “anti-NATO” and that he would not “try to slow down the enlargement process” of the Atlantic Alliance. Ma l’intelligence britannica notava a generaland “filibustering” about on the Russian side.

Nonetheless, Blair was inclined to keep the door open for Putin at that stage, considering it the best method to encourage democracy in Moscow. A position similar to that of Silvio Berlusconiall’epgoose prime minister in Italy, as revealed by the memorandum of a NATO meeting in Rome in 2002. Al summit, Berlusconi advised Alliance leaders even to “delegate Putin to speak” on their behalf to the authorities of India and Pakistan at an iimminent meeting in Kazakhstan as part of international efforts to prevent the two powers nuclear power plants come to conflict. But the proposal, judged by the secretary of American state Condoleezfor Rice “a terrible idea”, was resphow much